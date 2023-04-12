Former teacher sentenced after pleading no contest to child enticement

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A former Winneconne High School teacher will spend the next three months behind bars after pleading no contest to charges of child enticement.

Brian Brown was sentenced to 90 days in jail on Monday, plus two years on probation.

Brown taught at Winneconne for the 2021-2022 school year before he left to work at Kimberly High School. Officials say Brown added three female students on Snapchat last summer and began sending them messages.

According to court records, the victims said the messages started friendly but got “weird.” One girl said she received five pictures of a shirtless man with messages like “You’re hot” and “Come cuddle.” Another victim said received messages like “I will pay you $40 to come over... Please” and “It’s not illegal unless people find out.”

Brown’s sentence is part of a plea agreement. A charge of soliciting an intimate representation from a minor was dismissed but could be considered by the court at his sentencing.

