Former teacher sentenced after pleading no contest to child enticement

Brian Brown was accused of sending inappropriate photos and messages to three of his former...
Brian Brown was accused of sending inappropriate photos and messages to three of his former high school students(Winnebago County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A former Winneconne High School teacher will spend the next three months behind bars after pleading no contest to charges of child enticement.

Brian Brown was sentenced to 90 days in jail on Monday, plus two years on probation.

Brown taught at Winneconne for the 2021-2022 school year before he left to work at Kimberly High School. Officials say Brown added three female students on Snapchat last summer and began sending them messages.

According to court records, the victims said the messages started friendly but got “weird.” One girl said she received five pictures of a shirtless man with messages like “You’re hot” and “Come cuddle.” Another victim said received messages like “I will pay you $40 to come over... Please” and “It’s not illegal unless people find out.”

Brown’s sentence is part of a plea agreement. A charge of soliciting an intimate representation from a minor was dismissed but could be considered by the court at his sentencing.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blastomyces dermatitidis organism taken through a microscope at 100x from a skin sore on a...
Blastomycosis outbreak sickens workers at paper mill in Upper Peninsula
Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
Couple found dead after Crivitz house fire identified
Fire on farm property on Cicero Road northeast of Seymour on April 11, 2023
Barn fire in rural Outagamie County leaves two animals dead
FILE = This Aug. 5, 2011 file photo shows some of Kevin Farrell's colorful Tupperware products...
Tupperware warns company could go out of business
ThedaCare
ThedaCare, Froedtert Health announce first steps to combine organizations

Latest News

Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
Couple found dead after Crivitz house fire identified
Antoine Suggs, 39, of Scottsdale, Arizona, was found guilty Friday of four counts of...
Fox Valley man arrested on child pornography charges
Fond du Lac police say the same driver was responsible for 3 crashes along East Scott Street
North Fond du Lac driver accused of three crashes with injuries, faces OWI charge
File image of Racine Street Bridge
Menasha sets opening date for new Racine Street Bridge