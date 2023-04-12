Downtown Appleton plans for an entertaining summer

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Summer is around the corner, and downtown Appleton is ready with a calendar of some familiar favorite events and the introduction of a Light the Night market.

The Light the Night market debuts May 19 from 5:30 to 9:30 a.m. It features vendors, local businesses and artisans, live music, hands-on activities like axe throwing and an R/C track, and family-friendly entertainers weaving through the crowd.

The Heid Music Summer Concert series kicks off June 1. Lunchtime Live on the Road returns the next day.

The Downtown Create series will happen on the 3rd weekend of each month, providing different experiences involving downtown businesses and activities.

“Vibrancy and activity and activation that really makes downtown Appleton a special place, from the local businesses to the public art to the local artisans to live music to the attractions to the special events,” Jennifer Stephany, executive director of Appleton Downtown Inc., said.

The downtown Appleton farmers market will also be back. Fans get to enjoy it a week earlier this year, with the first event on June 3.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.