Door County Candle Company raises $1 million for Ukraine aid

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Bringing light in the darkness to the people of Ukraine.

Christiana and Nic Trapani, the owners of Door County Candle Company, announced that with customers’ help they’ve now reached a major milestone in their efforts to bring relief to families in the war-torn country.

“We keep having the conversation is it real, is it real, is it real - it is!” said Nic.

Over a year ago the couple discussed an idea over dinner, an idea to create a candle to raise money for war-torn Ukraine. They hoped to raise $5,000, but now they announce a major milestone: they’ve sent in about $1 million!

A check now hangs front and center at their business in Sturgeon Bay. The Trapani’s work with Razom for Ukraine, a non-profit aiding in relief efforts.

The money goes to get food, necessities, and medical supplies to people who desperately need it, including Christiana’s own family. Christiana is Ukrainian, making this project an even greater labor of love.

“It’s still scary there’s still scared to leave the house,” said Christiana. “I was talking to aunt and my cousins, and I said on Wednesday we’re gonna make this announcement and I messaged, and they messaged and said we will never stop thanking you, we will never forget what you’ve done.”

It all started out with the candles to raise money for Ukraine but then branched off into other philanthropy candles creating change for multiple non-profits. Now that’s only part of this million-dollar story the Trapani’s also just won another $1.3 million on the game show, The Wall. They plan to expand their business with the winnings.

Their next goal is to donate ten million over the next ten years through candles creating change.

