De Pere man accused of sexually assaulting teen he met at mall

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man is accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl that he met at the mall.

Melvin Londo has been charged with three counts of second degree sexual assault of child, four counts of first degree child sexual assault, and one count of strangulation and suffocation.

Police investigated a sex assault complaint from a 14-year-old girl back in January. The victim’s mother called to report that her daughter was raped by a man she met at the mall.

According to statements in the criminal complaint, the victim said the sex assault took place at a home on Jordan Road in De Pere.

The victim said her mom dropped her off at Bay Park Square Mall so she could hang out with friends. Her friends left in the evening, so she was by herself. Two men approached her and said their friend was trying to find girls to go to movies with them. She met Londo at the mall and then went to his car.

While in Londo’s car, they drank alcohol, then went into the movie theater to watch a film. The criminal complaint said Londo kissed her and touched her while in the theater.

They then went to a friend’s house of Londo, drank more, then went back to a house on Jordan Road. This is where victim said Londo performed sex acts on her, and he was choking her. The victim stated she was scared that Londo would hurt her if she didn’t do what he wanted.

The criminal complaint said Londo eventually returned the victim to the mall the following morning where she was reunited with her friends who gave her a ride home.

Londo appeared in court Tuesday where a judge set a bond of $15,000. His next court appearance is set for April 21.

