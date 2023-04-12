Crews respond to fire in rural Outagamie County

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews responded Tuesday night to a fire in rural Outagamie County.

Firefighters responded to Cicero Road before 7 o’clock. That’s northeast of Seymour. On the way to the scene, an Action 2 News crew reported being able to see heavy smoke billowing into the air from the highway.

The fire appears to be affecting several buildings on farm property.

This is a developing story. Action 2 News is waiting to learn more details from authorities.

