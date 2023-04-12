Controversy surrounds Grand Chute Town Chairman

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - In a four to one vote Tuesday, the Grand Chute Town Board approved the hiring of Milwaukee based Attolles Law. The firm will advise the board of options related to the contract of administrator Jim March.

He has served in that in that position since 2008.

The move comes right after the spring election, and just before the seating of newly elected supervisor Beth English next week.

“This was coming out of the blue and residents would have liked to have been aware that there were issues with the administrator, town administrator, and they did not know that. He’s been getting consistently good reviews, performance reviews. So there was also the question of hiring an outside counsel and some of the residents weren’t in favor of that,” remarked Beth English, Grand Chute Supervisor Elect.

Those supporting March say the town board needs a two-thirds majority to terminate his contract, or four of the five supervisors.

With English defeating Walt Nocito, that’s no longer a possibility.

Town Chairmen Jason Van Eperen told us he doesn’t expect March to be let go Thursday. But he won’t rule it out in the weeks to come, adding: “There’s little things I’ve noticed over the last two years being on the board, and I don’t think that can be resolved and I think it’s best to start from new.”

English says a decision this big, should wait.

“If it’s important enough that you really need to replace or overhaul the town structure, then I think it really deserves more consideration from the residents or from the voters,” she explained.

