Wisconsin counties under very high fire danger

Windy, warm, and dry: Perfect conditions to enjoy a day outside are also prime conditions for a fire to get out of control.
By Holly Brantley and WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WBAY) - Windy, warm, and dry: Perfect conditions to enjoy a day outside are also prime conditions for a fire to get out of control.

The DNR has more than 40 counties listed as having a high fire danger right now; ten of those are in Northeast Wisconsin, including Outagamie and Brown County.

The DNR has responded to 34 wildfires burning in the last week. With that, they’ve suspended burning permits in 19 counties because of the dry and windy conditions.

Firefighters at local departments say they’ve seen their share of fires lately, too, and strongly warn against burning of any kind or using certain equipment that could cause a spark.

“It’s cigarettes getting flipped out of windows it could be safety chains dragging on a vehicle you know always be cautious of that if you’ve got a wheel baring that’s going out on a vehicle or trail it could throw sparks on a train track can cause a fire,” said Glen Mathison the town of Winchester Fire Chief.

“They start small they can burn a house down machinery equipment businesses please be very, very careful,” Steve Denzien Grand Chute Fire Chief.

Depending on what county you live in you could face a fine and even be charged for the cost of fighting a fire. Local firefighters and the DNR ask you to wait to burn until the grass turns green.

