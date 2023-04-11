Timber Rattlers’ new season: New construction, new concessions, old jerseys

We talk with Rob Zerjav about new construction, new concessions, and old jerseys
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Milwaukee Brewers are off to a 7-2 start, and now their farm team here in Northeast Wisconsin is getting into action. The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers went 1-2 in their opening series in Beloit this weekend.

Their home opener is Tuesday, April 11, and fans will find some new things at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute.

Timber Rattlers president and CEO Rob Zerjav joined us on Action 2 News at 4:30 to talk about the new additions -- the biggest of which is the 360-degree concourse that now loops around the entire field and a giant, 3-story slide.

He also talks about new seating options, “The Show Sandwich,” and theme nights, including a retro jersey that will have you shaking up some memories.

