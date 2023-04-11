SUMMER-LIKE WARMTH CONTINUES...

Unseasonably warm air remains in place today. Look for highs mainly in the 70s, with upper 70s to around 80° possible SW of the Fox Cities. It will be cooler right along the immediate Lake Michigan shoreline. Gusty SW winds around 25 mph can be expected along with a mix of sunshine and scattered high clouds.

Even warmer air is expected on Wednesday, with low 80s a possibility in the Fox Valley and to the southwest. Record highs are looking more and more likely. Mild 70s are also expected in the Northwoods and along Lake Michigan. The downside will be gusty SW winds up to 35 mph. We will have nearly 100% sunshine.

Warm, breezy, and fairly sunny conditions continue Thursday and Friday too. A few more records may occur, especially on Thursday. Low temperatures during this warm stretch will be in the 50s.

Wildfire danger remain VERY HIGH near and south of Highway 29. Drier weather, breezy southwest winds and leftover dead vegetation are giving us prime conditions for the elevated fire danger. Outdoor burning should be postponed for the time being. Folks should also be extra careful with any smoking materials or machinery that can throw a spark.

Look for changes to arrive this weekend... A cold front coming through on Saturday will bring our temperatures down with chances of rain. Some thunder is possible Saturday afternoon and evening. More showers will be possible on Sunday, with perhaps some wet snowflakes across northern Wisconsin.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 10-20 G25+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: SW 15-25 G35 MPH

TODAY: Sun mixed with scattered high clouds. Breezy & warm. HIGH: 76

TONIGHT: Fair skies. Mild with lighter southwesterly breezes. LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, breezy, and very warm. Record highs possible. HIGH: 81 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: More sunshine. Warm and breezy... Record warmth possible. HIGH: 78 LOW: 54

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and breezy. HIGH: 77 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: Breezy with increasing clouds. Afternoon showers. Thunder possible. HIGH: 68 LOW: 42

SUNDAY: Cloudy with periods of rain. Colder and breezy. Wet flakes possible NORTH. HIGH: 45 LOW: 33

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and windy. Wet flakes possible NORTH. HIGH: 47

