SPRING? ...OR AN EARLY TASTE OF SUMMER?

You’ll notice some high, thin clouds today. They’re rotating around a high pressure system aloft in the sky. Otherwise, you’ll see a decent amount of sunshine across northeast Wisconsin, allowing our temperatures to warm up. Highs will be in the 70s this afternoon, with some upper 60s in the Northwoods. Even near Lake Michigan, 70s are possible as a breezy southwest wind attempts to overpower the colder, marine air along the shoreline.

This springtime, or early summer-like weather will continue at least through Friday. We may even reach a toasty 80 degrees tomorrow! It will likely be warm enough tomorrow and Thursday for record high temperatures to be tied, or broken across the area.

However, if you’re going to spend time outdoors, be aware that wildfire danger is VERY HIGH near and south of Highway 29. Drier weather, breezy southwest winds and leftover dead vegetation are giving us prime conditions for the elevated fire danger. Outdoor burning should be postponed for the time being. Folks should also be extra careful with any smoking materials or machinery that can throw a spark.

Look for changes to arrive this weekend... A cold front coming through on Saturday will bring our temperatures down with chances of rain. Some thunder is possible Saturday afternoon and evening. More showers will be possible on Sunday, with perhaps some wet snowflakes across northern Wisconsin.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 10-15+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: SW 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: Sunshine and high, thin clouds. Warm and dry. HIGH: 75

TONIGHT: Fair skies. Mild and dry. A brisk wind. LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: Tons of sun. Warm and breezy... Record warmth possible. HIGH: 80 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: More sunshine. Warm and breezy... Record warmth possible. HIGH: 78 LOW: 54

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and breezy. HIGH: 77 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: Breezy with increasing clouds. Afternoon showers. Thunder possible. HIGH: 68 LOW: 41

SUNDAY: Cloudy with periods of rain. Colder and breezy. Wet flakes possible NORTH. HIGH: 45 LOW: 33

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and windy. Wet flakes possible NORTH. HIGH: 47

