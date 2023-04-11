Rep. Mike Gallagher introduces Safe Routes Act following logging truck ride-along

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - On Monday, Wisconsin Representative Mike Gallagher participated in a ride-along with members of the logging industry to highlight what he calls, outdated regulations that prohibit logging trucks from driving on federal highways, forcing them to use state and local roads to reach destinations.

“It’s crazy how inefficient it is,” Gallagher said. “It’s bad for the truck, it’s bad for the trucker, it’s bad for the road, it’s bad for the environment, it’s less safe, so it absolutely makes no sense which is why I’ve been working with loggers, and district stakeholders to arrive at a lasting solution to a decades-old problem.”

Rep. Gallagher introduced bipartisan legislation called the Safe Routes Act of 2023, which would help address these safety issues by allowing logging trucks that meet state-determined legal requirements to travel up to 150 air miles on the Federal Interstate Highway System.

“I mean why would you want to take a truck off the interstate just because it’s an interstate that’s built on military standards, you know, I mean we’re supposed to be able to haul military loads on the interstate and we’re even running less axel weight than a lot of military loads or even the federal standard what that is, so why would you want to take trucks off of those roads and divert them through local communities,” Great Lakes Timber Professionals Executive Director Henry Schienebeck said.

According to a news release from Rep. Gallagher’s office, a 2018 study found that 96 percent of logging truck collisions occurred on city, county, or state roads, and a 2018 University of Georgia study found that 41 percent of logging truck collisions occurred within only 5 miles of the Interstate. A recent pilot program in Maine indicated that enacting legislation like this would greatly reduce both fatal accidents and fossil fuel usage by trucks.

“It’s really about safety for us and you know efficiency absolutely we’re going to gain some but it’s really about safety,” Schienebeck said.

Both Gallagher and Schienebeck said forestry has been an integral part of our economy and Northeast Wisconsin. Schienebeck said forestry is the second-largest industry in the state of Wisconsin.

“So instead of focusing on trillion-dollar infrastructure projects that recycle the same failed logic of the last 50 years, it’s my hope that we can actually solve problems and while something like this may not be as sexy as a trillion-dollar infrastructure bill, it’s a common-sense approach that we think can help people in Northeast Wisconsin,” Gallagher said.

Rep. Gallagher said he is confident this will pass some time during this Congress as Republicans control the House. He said it has to make it out of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee before being passed to the House, before making its way to the Senate.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.