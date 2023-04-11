Packers Tailgate Tour takes off from Lambeau

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers Tailgate Tour is underway.

Packers President Mark Murphy and six players, three current and three alumni, are hitting the road to visit fans across northern and western Wisconsin.

The group departing Lambeau Field in a Packers-themed bus earlier Tuesday morning. Aaron Jones, Elgton Jenkins, and Romeo Doubs are the players from the current team joining this year’s tour. While Eddie Lacy, Davon House, and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix are the former players making the trip. Lacy says he’s excited to be back in green bay and to be able to connect with fans.

“Just to see some familiar faces, get to see some cities I’ve never been to meet fans in person for the first time in other cities,” said Lacy.

The tour will make stops at retirement communities, businesses, schools, event venues and community centers. Some surprise visits to some schools are also on the agenda.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.