One of two mail theft fraud suspects moving forward with trial

Bracher is accused of stealing checks and attempting to cash them across Wisconsin.
Bracher is accused of stealing checks and attempting to cash them across Wisconsin.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Dionta Bratcher is bound over for trial, a court ruled Monday.

Bratcher is one of two Chicago men accused of committing widespread mail theft and fraud across Wisconsin. While Monday’s hearing took place in Brown County court, Bratcher appeared in court via Zoom because he’s currently held at the jail in Manitowoc County, where he was arrested.

Beginning in December of 2022, the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office received numerous complaints of theft of mail, specifically from the industrial park in the Village of Greenville. The sheriff’s office said the suspects were targeting businesses and stealing incoming and outgoing checks from the mailboxes, mainly during the overnight hours on the weekends. The total amount of stolen checks from the industrial park in the Village of Greenville alone surpassed $500,000.

The sheriff’s office said the stolen checks were later altered, duplicated and fraudulently cashed into various bank accounts throughout the U.S. The stolen checks were either cashed or attempted to be cashed via online mobile deposit or at ATMs, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office learned that similar cases of fraud were happening throughout the Fox Valley and Northeast Wisconsin, all of which appear to be related.

According to previous statements from authorities, Dionta Bratcher and his alleged accomplice Derrell J. Edwards, were caught following a traffic stop. In a subsequent search of their vehicle, the sheriff’s office said officers found 61 stolen checks totaling over $121,000. The checks were confirmed stolen, primarily from businesses within Brown County. Bratcher and Edwards were arrested and confined at the Manitowoc County Jail.

Bratcher and Edwards face additional charges in several adjacent jurisdictions. It appears Bratcher and Edwards are associated with similar incidents throughout the State of Wisconsin and Illinois, the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office said in a previous news release.

An arraignment for Bratcher is scheduled for April 27.

