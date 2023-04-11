Murphy & Gutekunst talk about seemingly impending Rodgers trade

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers during the first half of an NFL football game against the...
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit LionsSunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Dave Schroeder
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - “It’s been an interesting offeseason,” said Packers president Mark Murphy on Tuesday.

Oh yes, it has. And it’s not over yet. Murphy speaking as the Packers kicked off their annual tailgate tour, set to bus across the state.

And the team president knows questions are coming about Aaron Rodgers at every single stop.

The draft is now 16 days away, but will Green Bay and New York consummate a trade to send the quarterback to the Jets anytime soon?

“I do anticipate taking questions, and i do anticipate saying that there is no update,” Murphy said.

Murphy was in his first year as Packers president when the team dealt with Brett Favre’s departure. And with history is repeating itself, Murphy has one piece of perspective.

“I am really glad that Aaron Rodgers turned out to be such a good quarterback and I am hoping Jordan Love will turn out to be a similar quarterback. And with that, I will leave.”

From one bus, to another. David Bakhtiari on the “Bussin’ With The Boys” podcast.

And the left tackle has his ideas about who has leverage? His take is interesting, as is every chapter in the Rodgers saga.

“if it ain’t one thing, it’s another type thing with (Rodgers),” Bakhtiari said. “Kudos to him, he’s definitely a guy who likes being talked about. Very mysterious, I think he kind of likes that. Honestly it has been kind of chill as of late. He is a Jet now, so it’s the Jets’ problem.”

The hosts pressed Bakhtiari about that statement, as nothing has been settled between the Packers and Jets. Bakhtiari responded with affirmation that he believes Rodgers will indeed become a Jet, unless things take a turn.

“Or, option 3,” Bakhtiari said. “The Packers are rebuilding, whether you think so or not. Could they be good? I don’t know. Could they be bad? Probably, if you were betting, more people would think they are going to be bad than good. Right? Isn’t that fair to say? So then they could be like, ‘We are going to suck anyways. We want what we want. And we are not going to bend to anyone. So we will just eat (Rodgers $58.3 million owed this year). You can retire, we will pay you. We don’t care. If we are going to do it our way, it’s going to be on our terms.’”

Could general manager Brian Gutekunst really play a game of chicken with so much money due to Rodgers by the start of the regular season? Time will tell.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

