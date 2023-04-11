Man arrested for 7th OWI after crash that injured others

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man is facing criminal charges for a crash that injured two people. This is the seventh OWI offense for Tobin Gilson, who also faces charges of reckless driving that caused bodily harm.

Saturday night in the town of Holland, authorities went to a reported crash with injuries on CTH Z (Hill Road) and STH 57/32 (Greenleaf Road).

According to a criminal complaint, when officers arrived on scene, they could smell a strong odor of intoxicants from Gilson. He also had issues standing and kept stumbling forward.

Gilson’s vehicle was in a ditch facing southbound, the complaint said. A second vehicle, a Jeep Grand Cherokee rolled over on a gravel driveway. The two people in the other vehicle were being treated by ambulance on the scene.

Officers believe Gilson’s vehicle was west on County Z, lost control and struck the other vehicle, causing it to enter a ditch and rollover.

According to the charging document, Gilson admitted that he drank six beers. Officers did a field sobriety test, and he was unable to stand still and kept losing his balance. He then complained of nerve pain in his legs. Eventually he submitted a breath test and the complaint said results were .210, which is about two and a half times the legal limit to drive.

Authorities also saw he had 6 previous OWI convictions, meaning he could only drive with a BAC of .02 or less. Gilson was taken to Aurora Bay Care Medical Center where he consented to a blood test. The complaint said officers also found a spoon with drug residue in the car which tested positive for meth.

Gilson made his initial appearance in court Monday, where a judge ordered him to maintain absolute sobriety and avoid taverns and liquor stores.

Gilson’s next court appearance is set for April 20.

