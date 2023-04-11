Man accused in Kaukauna police standoff appears in court

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man accused of engaging in a standoff with Kaukauna Police last week made his first court appearance Monday.

Jeremy Dismuke is charged with first degree recklessly endangering safety, vehicle operator flee/elude officer, and resisting or obstructing an officer.

Officers from the Kaukauna Police Department made contact with a suspicious man in the 1400 block of Crooks Ave. at about 3 o’clock Thursday morning. Officers learned that the 42-year-old man, later identified as Dismuke, had a felony warrant for his arrest.

Officers say while they were talking with the man, he became uncooperative and drove off in a pickup truck.

Police used tire deflation devices during the short pursuit, which ended when the suspect’s truck got hung up in the median on County Highway CE near Fieldcrest Dr. According to police, he refused to follow any commands.

Police believed he was armed and dangerous, so the Outagamie County Emergency Response Team responded. Armored vehicles boxed his truck in. During negotiations, we heard police over loudspeakers periodically telling the driver to “drop your cell phone” and “come out with your hands up.” We also saw the SWAT team send a robot over to the pickup truck.

After several hours of negotiations, the man got out of his truck. Our cameras captured him appearing to surrender but then running between the vehicles.

Police said they deployed “less lethal force” and took the man into custody.

Police have not released his name as he awaits formal charges for the incident.

Kaukauna police received assistance from the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department, Wisconsin State Patrol and Appleton Police Department.

The scene was near Quinney and Tanner elementary schools and about 1½ miles west of Kaukauna High School. Students were on spring break at the time.

Dismuke is due back in court on April 20 for a preliminary hearing.

