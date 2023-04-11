Local law enforcement agencies mourn for Barron County officers

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - People in Barron County and across Wisconsin are mourning the loss of two officers killed in the line of duty Saturday.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice says Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach and Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel were conducting a traffic stop Saturday afternoon in the village of Cameron. Gunfire was exchanged, and the officers died at the scene. The driver of the vehicle, 50-year-old Glenn Perry, died at a hospital.

A vigil for the officers is planned for later this week. Funeral arrangements are still pending.

The tragedy is affecting officers across Northeast Wisconsin.

Officer Breidenbach’s squad car has turned into a memorial, draped in black and covered with flowers.

It’s an emotional image for officers, like Appleton Police Lt. Meghan Cash. “When our police department heard about the incident up in Barron County, we found it very heartbreaking to hear that.”

She said the impact is hard to describe.

“I think anytime we hear of something like this, wherever it is in the country, it gives you that different sense of your life can be so quickly taken, and that’s something that any law enforcement officer on a daily basis processes thru and is aware that that could happen,” Lt. Cash said.

After the shooting, local departments wasted no time reach out on social media.

The Oshkosh Police Department wrote, “You all are in our thoughts and prayers.”

The Fond du Lac Police Department said, “Our hearts go out to you.”

The Marinette County Deputy Sheriff’s Association made a post saying, “Our hearts are heavy.”

Gov. Tony Evers sent his prayers to Barron County, saying it just hurts. “Horrible. Horrible,” the governor said to us. “I had a chance to call both the sheriff of the county and the two police chiefs. It’s sad any time we end up in a situation like this.”

The governor added, “We need to do the mourning, but we also need to think about how to keep officers said.”

“The incredible thing about law enforcement in Wisconsin, we are a very close family no matter where you are in our state,” Lt. Cash said.

Cash said Wisconsin departments will stand together and stand strong.

“When it happens so close in our own state, it’s a different level of concern,” she acknowledged. “If there’s something we can do to help support their families, their community to get through the last few minutes of the day or those next few minutes of the day or those next few days.”

Chetek and Cameron police departments will receive an outpouring of support from officers in Northeast Wisconsin

