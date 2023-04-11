Green Bay man arrested after apparent accidental shooting

By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 19-year-old Green Bay man is facing charges following an apparent accidental shooting of another man. The Green Bay Police Department is investigating the shooting that occurred on the 1300-block of Harvey St.

Police said officers went to a local hospital shortly before 11 o’clock Saturday night for a report of a gunshot wound victim in critical condition.

Doctors said the bullet hit the victim’s liver, stomach and diaphragm, missing his heart by just a centimeter, according to the criminal complaint.

The complaint says Miguel Lavariega, 19, of Green Bay, was in the waiting room at the hospital. He told police he and his girlfriend brought the victim there.

Lavariega said he had a .22 AR gun that he wanted to sell. He showed his friend the gun and informed him the lever for the magazine release was missing. According to Lavariega, the victim came downstairs and started fiddling with the gun. When the victim set it down on the counter, it fired one round into his chest.

Police went to the scene of the shooting and found a .22 AR-style rifle. A friend of Lavariega who was in the house also told police the gun went off when it was being set down.

But when officers were able to talk with the victim, he said Lavariega was holding the gun when he was shot. He said Lavariega likes to play around. “First he pointed it at the wall and pulled the trigger, and I guess it jammed, and second he cocked it back even though there was one [bullet] in there, but I guess there was two in there, and he just took one out when he cocked it back. The second time he cocked it back he pointed it right at my chest and shot me.”

The Brown County District Attorney’s Office charged Lavariega on Monday with Second-Degree Reckless Injury, Use of a Dangerous Weapon, and Obstructing an Officer.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #23-218365. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the “P3 Tips” app for crime tips.

