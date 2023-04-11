Friend of fallen Officer Breidenbach says she had ‘a heart of gold’

Officer Emily Breidenbach
Officer Emily Breidenbach(n/a)
By Emily Reilly
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The founder of a local non-profit says Emily Breidenbach had a “heart of gold”. The Chetek police officer was one of two officers killed during a traffic stop Saturday in the village of Cameron.

Erik Conradson, who lives in Appleton, knew Breidenbach from her involvement with his non-profit organization, Courage Inc.

“You won’t find anybody who was more enthusiastic, more engaging with the community, more beloved than Emily was,” said Conradson.

His non-profit helps individuals with disabilities go on outdoor excursions. He says he met Breidenbach in 2018; she helped secure donations, grants, and equipment for their travels.

“The biggest thing I remember about her was just she was always smiling,” said Conradson. “I never had a negative interactive with her, she was always just so positive. She was so eager to be helpful. It was a personality trait that she had; it wasn’t just for show, it was just who she was.”

Conradson says he remembers Breidenbach as a very enthusiastic and outgoing person who always had a smile on her face and her death is a huge loss for the whole community.

A vigil for her and Cameron Officer Hunter Scheel is planned for tomorrow night in Barron County.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 96 (Wisconsin Ave.) is barricaded during a disturbance on a neighboring street
Appleton police had contact with suspect before Monday’s standoff
State Justice Department officials said 32-year-old Emily Breidenbach of the Chetek Police...
Officers, suspect killed in Wisconsin shooting identified
File of police lights
Ripon Police investigate death of 18-year-old found on sidewalk
FILE - Fire truck
‘Spontaneous combustion’ of tempura flakes blamed for Oshkosh restaurant fire
Two officers killed in Barron County
Condolences pour in after two officers killed in Barron County, Wisconsin

Latest News

Eastern Wisconsin will add another area code, 274, overlapping the 920 area code.
Northeast Wisconsin’s 920 to get a new area code
Robots
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Working with robots
New area code interivew
INTERVIEW: Northeast Wisconsin’s 920 to get a new area code
ThedaCare
ThedaCare, Froedtert Health announce first steps to combine organizations
File of ThedaCare
DEBRIEF: ThedaCare, Froedtert Health announce combination of organizations