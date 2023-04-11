Friend of fallen Officer Breidenbach says she had ‘a heart of gold’

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The founder of a local non-profit says Emily Breidenbach had a “heart of gold”. The Chetek police officer was one of two officers killed during a traffic stop Saturday in the village of Cameron.

Erik Conradson, who lives in Appleton, knew Breidenbach from her involvement with his non-profit organization, Courage Inc.

“You won’t find anybody who was more enthusiastic, more engaging with the community, more beloved than Emily was,” said Conradson.

His non-profit helps individuals with disabilities go on outdoor excursions. He says he met Breidenbach in 2018; she helped secure donations, grants, and equipment for their travels.

“The biggest thing I remember about her was just she was always smiling,” said Conradson. “I never had a negative interactive with her, she was always just so positive. She was so eager to be helpful. It was a personality trait that she had; it wasn’t just for show, it was just who she was.”

Conradson says he remembers Breidenbach as a very enthusiastic and outgoing person who always had a smile on her face and her death is a huge loss for the whole community.

A vigil for her and Cameron Officer Hunter Scheel is planned for tomorrow night in Barron County.

