FEELING A BIT LIKE SUMMER

An early preview of summer is underway, enjoy it if you can!! The warmth continues Tuesday with widespread 70s away from Lake Michigan. Highs near 80° seem attainable both Wednesday and Thursday. Record highs may either be tied or broken those days. The 70s continue into Friday as well. Low temperatures in the 50s during this stretch will be warmer than what our daytime highs are supposed to be right now. The warmth will be accompanied by a fair amount of sunshine and gusty SW breezes.

A cold front and area of low pressure will swirl in by the weekend, putting an end to the warmth and sunshine. Rain develops on Saturday and there may be a mix of rain and snow in the region on Sunday, along with cool breezes. Temperatures may still get into the 60s Saturday but we may struggle into the mid and upper 40s on Sunday and Monday.

RIVER FLOODING: There is still several feet of snow across northern WI and the U.P. and the warm air this week will lead to rapid snow melt. Keep an eye on those streams, creeks, and rivers.

FIRE RISK: The risk of wildfires will remain elevated this week for areas that are now snow free. Dry vegetation, dry air, warm temperatures, and gusty winds could lead to fire growth if a fire ignites.

WIND FORECAST:

TUESDAY: W 10-20 G25 MPH

WEDNESDAY: SW 15-25 G35 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly moonlit... high clouds increase. Mild and dry. LOW: 49

TUESDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. Breezy & warmer. HIGH: 75 LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: Tons of sun. Warm and breezy... Record warmth possible. HIGH: 80 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and breezy... near record highs. HIGH: 78 LOW: 54

FRIDAY: Sunshine, then increasing clouds. Still warm. HIGH: 75 LOW: 55

SATURDAY: Periods of rain. Turning cooler. HIGH: 64 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: Cloudy and windy. A few rain and/or snow showers. HIGH: 45 LOW: 34

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A sprinkle or flurry? HIGH: 46

