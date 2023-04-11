Charges filed against suspect in Appleton standoff

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Criminal charges have now been filed against an Appleton man accused of engaging in a standoff with police Monday.

Torey Robinson is charged with second degree recklessly endangering safety, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and resisting or obstructing an officer.

At 3:06 a.m. Monday, officers went to the 1100 Block of N. Leminwah for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers heard additional shots and identified a home the shots were coming from.

Police set up a perimeter around the home and officers attempted to make contact with someone at the house. Police said a man came out of the house and fired a shot into the air from what appeared to be a rifle and then went back into the house. As a precautionary measure, police issued a shelter-in-place order to the surrounding neighborhood.

“At this point we do know that there was potentially contact with the man earlier in the night and he was acting a little bit off, asking some specific questions about officers’ uniforms and officers’ equipment that they carry which was already of concern,” Lt. Meghan Cash said.

The Appleton Special Weapons and Tactics Team along with Crisis Negotiators were activated. Canines and drones were also brought in as police surrounded the perimeter.

After talking with the man, police said he eventually exited the home and was taken into custody. He was identified as 37-year-old Torey Robinson.

Officers maintained a presence at the scene while additional residents of the home were removed from the house. Police said no significant injuries occurred as a result of this incident.

Appleton investigators drafted a search warrant and when it was signed they searched the residence. The investigation is ongoing.

Robinson made his initial appearance in court Tuesday afternoon.

