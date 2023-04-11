Brown County judges swear in Court-Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) volunteers

Seventeen community members from the Green Bay area were sworn in as CASA volunteers to...
Seventeen community members from the Green Bay area were sworn in as CASA volunteers to advocate on behalf of abused and neglected children.(Samantha Cavalli, WBAY)
By Samantha Cavalli
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:51 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brown County Judges John Zakowski and Tammy Jo Hock swore in seventeen members of the Greater Green Bay area to serve as Court-Appointed Special Advocates or CASA volunteers.

According to a news release, a CASA volunteer visits regularly with the child and submits a monthly report on the child’s safety and well-being to the judge to help the judge make important decisions about the child’s future.

The volunteers advocate on behalf of abused and neglected children who are under the Child in Need of Protection and/or Services court orders.

Judge Zakowski recited a quote saying volunteers don’t get paid not because they’re worthless, but because they’re priceless.

“Martin Luther King said life’s most persistent and urgent question is what are you doing for others and that is what I see, or we see in CASA volunteers, the ultimate act of volunteerism,” Judge Zakowski said.

All 17 newly inducted members spoke about why they decided to become CASA volunteers.

”I see kids that need people to show them love and support and I just want to join them and my family has joined me and supported me through this and they’re here today too,” Jaclyn Kurowski said.

”I’m looking forward to growing as a person because of it, so it’s kind of a two-fold thing I can help a child and then I can also kind of challenge myself and grow as well,” Rebecca Ostrenga-Ruffell said.

”God has blessed me with so much and I too have had a beautiful life and I want to give back to those that have not had what I had and make a difference,” Julie Savino said.

“I have my beautiful children with me today (Monday) and they’ve inspired me to do this so everything I’ve learned from them I want to take it out and spread it,” Rhonda Spangler said.

Last year alone, 130 CASA volunteers advocated on behalf of 223 children and youth in Brown County.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 96 (Wisconsin Ave.) is barricaded during a disturbance on a neighboring street
Appleton police: One man in custody after disturbance
Two officers killed in Barron County
Condolences pour in after two officers killed in Barron County, Wisconsin
One of more than 47 million trail camera photos in the Snapshot Wisconsin program
First bears out of hibernation in Wisconsin woods - sightings are up
Sprint car driver Justin Owen of Harrison, Ohio, died from injuries he suffered when his car...
Sprint car driver Owen dies after crash at Indiana track
File of police lights
Ripon Police investigate death of 18-year-old found on sidewalk

Latest News

Rep. Mike Gallagher introduced the Safe Routes Act of 2023, which would help address safety...
Rep. Mike Gallagher introduces Safe Routes Act following logging truck ride-along
WATCH: Kaukauna softball aims to keep 51-game win streak going
WATCH: Kaukauna softball aims to keep 51-game win streak going
Gov. Evers and Sen. Baldwin tour 9-8-8 Call Center in Green Bay
Governor Evers and Senator Baldwin tour 9-8-8 crisis facility in Green Bay
Officers, suspect killed in Wisconsin shooting identified
Officers, suspect killed in Wisconsin shooting identified