Betty White’s former home has been sold and demolished

By KABC staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KABC) – The former California home of actress Betty White was recently demolished.

The iconic “Golden Girls” actress bought the Brentwood home in 1968 with her TV personality husband Allen Ludden.

Aerial footage now shows a pile of dirt where the five-bedroom house once stood.

It reportedly sold for nearly $10.7 million last June and was listed as a tear-down, which meant the new owners could destroy the property to build a new one.

White died in December 2021, just weeks shy of her 100th birthday.

