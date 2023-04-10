WARMER SPRING WEATHER THIS WEEK!

A weak “trough” of low pressure is moving through the area this morning. That’s what’s giving us the early cloud cover. However, the air is fairly dry. Other than a few sprinkles, we’re not expecting much precipitation. This disturbance will pass through soon, with sunshine returning for the midday and the afternoon.

High pressure to our east is giving us a southwest breeze. That wind will do wonders in warming us up... Highs will be well into the 60s this afternoon, with lower 70s for areas west of the Fox Cities. Warm 70s will be more widespread from Tuesday through Friday. We may even have record warmth heading our way through the midweek, with highs flirting with 80 degrees!

This warm spell won’t last forever through... A cold front pushes through late in the week, bringing us cooler and wet weather into the weekend. With occasional showers Saturday and Sunday, highs will be back in the 40s and 50s. It might be cold enough for some wet snowflakes Sunday night and Monday morning of next week. While it’s a whole week away, and things can change, it’s something that bears watching as the week unfolds.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 10-15+ MPH

TUESDAY: SW/W 10-15+ MPH

TODAY: Morning clouds with maybe sprinkles. Then, turning sunny. Warmer. HIGH: 69

TONIGHT: Mostly moonlit. Mild and dry. LOW: 48

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and a little breezy. HIGH: 74 LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: Tons of sun. Warm and breezy... Record warmth possible. HIGH: 79 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: More sunshine. Warm and breezy... Record warmth possible. HIGH: 77 LOW: 54

FRIDAY: Sunshine, then increasing clouds. Warm and breezy. HIGH: 74 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: Periods of rain. Much cooler and breezy. HIGH: 59 LOW: 38

SUNDAY: Cloudy and windy. A few showers... Wet flakes at night? HIGH: 47

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.