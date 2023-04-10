‘Very High’ fire danger across large parts of Wisconsin, DNR says

(COURTESY: WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking the public to stay vigilant and avoid burning because of very high fire danger across most of Wisconsin.

“The forecast indicates warm, dry and windy conditions today through Thursday,” DNR states in a news release. “On windy, dry days, embers from any fire, especially burn piles and campfires, can easily escape control and cause a wildfire if not properly extinguished.”

Areas with VERY HIGH danger today include Adams, Brown, Buffalo, Calumet, Clark, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, Grant, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jackson, Jefferson, Juneau, Kenosha, Kewaunee, La Crosse, Lafayette, Manitowoc, Marquette, Milwaukee, Monroe, Outagamie, Ozaukee, Pepin, Pierce, Portage, Racine, Richland, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Trempealeau, Vernon, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago and Wood counties.

The DNR says it’s suspending annual burn permits in 19 counties due to current and forecasted conditions. The DNR has responded to 34 wildfires burning 45 acres in the last week, the DNR says. The department also said fires were small due to quick action by suppression resources.

Check current fire danger, wildfire reports and burning restrictions on the DNR website.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two officers killed in Barron County
Condolences pour in after two officers killed in Barron County, Wisconsin
One of more than 47 million trail camera photos in the Snapshot Wisconsin program
First bears out of hibernation in Wisconsin woods - sightings are up
Highway 96 (Wisconsin Ave.) is barricaded during a disturbance on a neighboring street
Appleton police: One man in custody after disturbance, officers still on scene
Sprint car driver Justin Owen of Harrison, Ohio, died from injuries he suffered when his car...
Sprint car driver Owen dies after crash at Indiana track
Winter's last blast?
Farewell to snow days

Latest News

Highway 96 (Wisconsin Ave.) is barricaded during a disturbance on a neighboring street
Appleton police: One man in custody after disturbance, officers still on scene
Police in Wisconsin said Erik Metzig was charged in the deaths of his parents, who were found...
Preliminary hearing set for Erik Metzig, accused in parents’ murders
File of police lights
Ripon Police investigate death of 18-year-old found on sidewalk
File image
Severe Weather and Tornado Awareness Week is April 17-21