Survivors say something good came out of Niagara home explosion one year ago

NIAGARA, Wis. (WBAY) - One year ago Monday, a mobile home exploded in the Town of Niagara with Joe and Debi Henrichs inside.

The couple woke up to a cold trailer the morning of April 10, 2022. The pilot light went out on their propane furnace. They didn’t realize the furnace had malfunctioned and filled the entire home with gas until Joe lit the pilot light.

The Henrichs survived the force and were airlifted to hospitals for immediate treatment.

As they recovered in the hospital, family members helped pick up debris from the blast, which was heard 30 miles away. Meanwhile, the community rallied behind the Henrichs through donations and other support.

That’s what the Henrichs tell our Brittany Schmidt they remember most a year after the explosion.

“Initially, the thoughts were more kind of the things I was feeling and experiencing and what happened and what happened next, but like now, when I think about it, I just kind of, I kind of remember the good things,” Joe Henrichs said.

“The amount of, of just love that came from that,” Debi Henrichs said. “I mean, it’s like, it’s like that’s a horrible way to describe it, you know? An explosion, you know? But so much love came from that, everyone coming together, and just the love. It’s just like that’s all I really remember is just the love that came from it.”

Monday on Action 2 News at 10.

