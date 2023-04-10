Survivors say something good came out of Niagara home explosion one year ago

Joe and Debi Henrichs say there's one thing they remember most after their home exploded around them one year ago
By Brittany Schmidt
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NIAGARA, Wis. (WBAY) - One year ago Monday, a mobile home exploded in the Town of Niagara with Joe and Debi Henrichs inside.

The couple woke up to a cold trailer the morning of April 10, 2022. The pilot light went out on their propane furnace. They didn’t realize the furnace had malfunctioned and filled the entire home with gas until Joe lit the pilot light.

The Henrichs survived the force and were airlifted to hospitals for immediate treatment.

As they recovered in the hospital, family members helped pick up debris from the blast, which was heard 30 miles away. Meanwhile, the community rallied behind the Henrichs through donations and other support.

That’s what the Henrichs tell our Brittany Schmidt they remember most a year after the explosion.

“Initially, the thoughts were more kind of the things I was feeling and experiencing and what happened and what happened next, but like now, when I think about it, I just kind of, I kind of remember the good things,” Joe Henrichs said.

“The amount of, of just love that came from that,” Debi Henrichs said. “I mean, it’s like, it’s like that’s a horrible way to describe it, you know? An explosion, you know? But so much love came from that, everyone coming together, and just the love. It’s just like that’s all I really remember is just the love that came from it.”

Brittany Schmidt shares more of their story surviving an explosion, one year later, Monday on Action 2 News at 10.

Previous coverage
FIRST ALERT EXCLUSIVE: Survivors describe being in Niagara home explosion
FIRST ALERT EXCLUSIVE: Explosion survivors want other homeowners to take action
Couple reunited for first time since home explosion
Family describes Niagara explosion

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of more than 47 million trail camera photos in the Snapshot Wisconsin program
First bears out of hibernation in Wisconsin woods - sightings are up
Two officers killed in Barron County
Condolences pour in after two officers killed in Barron County, Wisconsin
Sprint car driver Justin Owen of Harrison, Ohio, died from injuries he suffered when his car...
Sprint car driver Owen dies after crash at Indiana track
Winter's last blast?
Farewell to snow days
Governor Evers pardons record number of people
Complete list of all 23 local pardons

Latest News

Highway 96 (Wisconsin Ave.) is barricaded during a disturbance on a neighboring street
Appleton police ask people to shelter in place after disturbance that may involve weapon
Home security video captures the explosion of a mobile home in the Town of Niagara in April 2022
Surviving an explosion, one year later
Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue trucks
Smoking materials blamed for Fond du Lac apartment fire
Police in Wisconsin said Erik Metzig was charged in the deaths of his parents, who were found...
Erik Metzig due back in court for parents’ murders