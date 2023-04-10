‘Spontaneous combustion’ of tempura flakes blamed for Oshkosh restaurant fire

FILE - Fire truck
FILE - Fire truck(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh firefighters said a fire at a restaurant was caused by “the spontaneous combustion of deep-fried tempura flakes.”

On Monday at 5:49 a.m., the Oshkosh Fire Department responded to a water flow alarm at Sakura Japanese Steakhouse, located at 330 North Koeller Street in Oshkosh.

Engine 16 and Ladder 15 responded initially and upgraded the alarm to a structure fire response after seeing smoke coming from the building. The fire activated the fire sprinkler system which controlled the fire until it could be fully extinguished.

“The fire was caused by the spontaneous combustion of deep-fried tempura flakes,” the Oshkosh Fire Department said in a news release.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of more than 47 million trail camera photos in the Snapshot Wisconsin program
First bears out of hibernation in Wisconsin woods - sightings are up
Two officers killed in Barron County
Condolences pour in after two officers killed in Barron County, Wisconsin
Sprint car driver Justin Owen of Harrison, Ohio, died from injuries he suffered when his car...
Sprint car driver Owen dies after crash at Indiana track
Winter's last blast?
Farewell to snow days
Governor Evers pardons record number of people
Complete list of all 23 local pardons

Latest News

Highway 96 (Wisconsin Ave.) is barricaded during a disturbance on a neighboring street
Appleton police: One man in custody after disturbance, officers still on scene
Debris flies from a trailer home explosion in Niagara in this security video from April 2022....
Survivors say something good came out of Niagara home explosion one year ago
Home security video captures the explosion of a mobile home in the Town of Niagara in April 2022
Surviving an explosion, one year later
Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue trucks
Smoking materials blamed for Fond du Lac apartment fire