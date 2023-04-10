Smoking materials blamed for Fond du Lac apartment fire

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire officials say smoking materials that weren’t properly discarded caused the evacuation of an apartment building in Fond du Lac.

Firefighters were called to an apartment on the 300-block of Pine Tree Dr. around 5 o’clock Sunday evening. Smoke was coming from a second-story balcony.

Firefighters evacuated tenants and were able to quickly put out the fire. One apartment had water damage. Everyone was able to return after the smoke cleared, and no one was hurt.

Fire officials remind people that smoking materials need to be fully extinguished and properly discarded in a fire-proof container.

