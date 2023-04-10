Ripon Police investigate death of 18-year-old found on sidewalk

RIPON, Wis. (WBAY) - Police in Ripon are investigating a death authorities call “suspicious.”

Police said an 18-year-old Ripon resident was found dead on a sidewalk at around 6:30 a.m. Friday. The person was found the area of Scott St. and Stanton St.

Ripon Police are investigating the circumstances of this person’s death.

The City of Ripon Police Department is asking anyone that has home security cameras, and may reside in the area of Tygert St., Hall St., E. Jackson St., Houston St., Scott St. and Stanton St. to review those camera systems and report any video images found between Thursday Evening at 6:45p.m. and Friday Morning 6:00 a.m.

Anyone with any information concerning this incident is asked to contact the City of Ripon Police Department at 920-748-2888.

