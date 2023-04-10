Ripon Police investigate death of 18-year-old found on sidewalk

File of police lights
File of police lights(WOIO)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIPON, Wis. (WBAY) - Police in Ripon are investigating a death authorities call “suspicious.”

Police said an 18-year-old Ripon resident was found dead on a sidewalk at around 6:30 a.m. Friday. The person was found the area of Scott St. and Stanton St.

Ripon Police are investigating the circumstances of this person’s death.

The City of Ripon Police Department is asking anyone that has home security cameras, and may reside in the area of Tygert St., Hall St., E. Jackson St., Houston St., Scott St. and Stanton St. to review those camera systems and report any video images found between Thursday Evening at 6:45p.m. and Friday Morning 6:00 a.m.

Anyone with any information concerning this incident is asked to contact the City of Ripon Police Department at 920-748-2888.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two officers killed in Barron County
Condolences pour in after two officers killed in Barron County, Wisconsin
One of more than 47 million trail camera photos in the Snapshot Wisconsin program
First bears out of hibernation in Wisconsin woods - sightings are up
Highway 96 (Wisconsin Ave.) is barricaded during a disturbance on a neighboring street
Appleton police: One man in custody after disturbance, officers still on scene
Sprint car driver Justin Owen of Harrison, Ohio, died from injuries he suffered when his car...
Sprint car driver Owen dies after crash at Indiana track
Winter's last blast?
Farewell to snow days

Latest News

Police in Wisconsin said Erik Metzig was charged in the deaths of his parents, who were found...
Preliminary hearing set for Erik Metzig, accused in parents’ murders
File image
Severe Weather and Tornado Awareness Week is April 17-21
FILE - Fire truck
‘Spontaneous combustion’ of tempura flakes blamed for Oshkosh restaurant fire
Highway 96 (Wisconsin Ave.) is barricaded during a disturbance on a neighboring street
Appleton police: One man in custody after disturbance, officers still on scene