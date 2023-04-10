LOTS OF SUN & WARMTH ALL WEEK LONG

You may need to pinch yourself as a reminder this week that you are not living in a dream. Downright spring-like, or dare I say summer-like air is building into the Great Lakes. The warmest air since October is about to set up shop.

Afternoon highs today will be in the 60s to low 70s... but much cooler right near Lake Michigan. Winds from the SW will may continue to gust around 25 mph. Look for mid to upper 40s for lows tonight under mostly moonlit skies.

The warmth continues Tuesday with widespread 70s away from Lake Michigan. Highs near 80° seem attainable both Wednesday and Thursday. Record highs may either be tied or broken those days. The 70s continue into Friday as well. Low temperatures in the 50s during this stretch will be warmer than what our daytime highs are supposed to be right now. The warmth will be accompanied by a fair amount of sunshine and gusty SW breezes.

A cold front and area of low pressure will swirl in by the weekend, putting an end to the warmth and sunshine. Rain develops on Saturday and there may be a mix of rain and snow in the region on Sunday, along with cool breezes. Temperatures may still get into the 60s Saturday but we may struggle into the mid and upper 40s on Sunday.

RIVER FLOODING: There is still several feet of snow across northern WI and the U.P. and the warm air this week will lead to rapid snow melt. Keep an eye on those streams, creeks, and rivers.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 10-20 G25+ MPH

TUESDAY: SW/W 10-20 G25+ MPH

TODAY: Partly cloudy, mild, & breezy. HIGH: 70

TONIGHT: Mostly moonlit. Mild and dry. LOW: 48

TUESDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. Breezy & warmer. HIGH: 75 LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: Tons of sun. Warm and breezy... Record warmth possible. HIGH: 80 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: More sunshine. Warm and breezy... Record warmth possible. HIGH: 78 LOW: 54

FRIDAY: Sunshine, then increasing clouds. Warm and breezy. HIGH: 75 LOW: 54

SATURDAY: Periods of rain. Turning cooler. HIGH: 64 LOW: 42

SUNDAY: Cloudy and windy. A few rain and/or snow showers. HIGH: 47

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.