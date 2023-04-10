Governor identifies Wisconsin officers killed in shooting

By The Associated Press
Apr. 10, 2023
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers has identified the two Wisconsin police officers who were killed in a shooting.

Evers identified the officers in a tweet Monday as Emily Breidenbach of the Chetek Police Department and Hunter Scheel of the Cameron Police Department. The governor offered his condolences to their families and said he planned to sign executive orders lowering U.S. and Wisconsin flags in their honor once funeral arrangement have been made.

According to the Justice Department, the officers conducted a traffic stop Saturday afternoon in Cameron that ended in an exchange of gunfire with an individual. Both officers were pronounced at the scene. The individual involved died at a hospital. Authorities have not released that person’s name.

Cameron is a village of 1,700 people in northwestern Wisconsin. Chetek is a city of about 2,200 people roughly 9 miles (14 kilometers) southeast of Cameron.

