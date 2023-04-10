Governor Evers and Senator Baldwin tour 9-8-8 crisis facility in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - State leaders were in Green Bay this afternoon, checking in on the new 9-8-8 crisis call center. Both Gov. Evers and Sen. Baldwin toured the center and also held a roundtable discussion where they covered a variety of topics surrounding mental health.

9-8-8 was launched last July to help those in distress or in a crisis connect with trained counselors. Since then, the center says calls for help have increased from 1,100 to 4,500-5,000 calls per month.

The program manager at the call center says they anticipated this surge before it launched-- and increased their staff accordingly. Sen. Baldwin says changing the line from ten digits to three digits and also making it available by text allows more people who may be struggling to reach out for help.

Gov. Evers previously said 2023 will be “the year of mental health.’” He said it has been an issue long before the pandemic.

“Things are going well, I’m just amazed at over such a short period of time how well it’s going,” said Gov. Evers. “We have caring people responding to people that are struggling.”

Staff at the family services center also say they’re currently working on creating remote positions, and anticipate the amount of calls to grow even more.

“There’s no question in my mind that with the launch of 9-8-8 nationally and in Wisconsin last summer, that people’s lives have been saved, that they have known where to turn and where to reach,” said Sen. Baldwin.

Staff at the call center want to mention there are help lines callers can be directed to if they identify as a veteran or don’t speak English, where they can receive specialized services.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.