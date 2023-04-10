Erik Metzig due back in court for parents’ murders

David and Jan Metzig were owners of the popular Union Star Cheese Factory
By Kristyn Allen
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WOLF RIVER, Wis. (WBAY) - A man accused of killing his parents in the Town of Wolf River is scheduled to return to court Monday.

Erik Metzig, 25, faces two counts of first-degree intentional homicide in the deaths of David and Jan Metzig.

Metzig waived his time limit for a preliminary hearing last month. He’s scheduled to return to court for further proceedings. We should find out if Metzig has found an attorney after he didn’t qualify for a public defender.

According to the criminal complaint, David Metzig, 72, and Jan Metzig, 71, were found dead in their home with gunshot wounds. They were the owners of the popular Union Star Cheese Factory. One of their sons found them after police were called for a welfare check.

A gun was found on the kitchen counter. In the garage, police found a Glock 9mm handgun in a garbage bag and several unfired 9mm bullets near the bodies.

Erik Metzig was later found at a YMCA in Kimberly, where the complaint says he told a staff member he was upset about his family and looking for an apartment. He had been living with his parents at the time of their deaths.

The criminal complaint goes on to say police found red smears, which are believed to be blood, in Metzig’s car, and a journal in his bedroom had writings that said he wanted to eliminate his parents and make it look like they disappeared.

Metzig is being held on a $1 million cash bond and was ordered to surrender his passport and maintain absolute sobriety.

