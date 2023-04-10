Appleton police order neighbors on Wisconsin Ave. to shelter in place

Police are asking people in the area to shelter in place
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities are asking people to stay in their homes because of what they call an active police situation in Appleton.

It’s happening on E. Wisconsin Ave. between Lawe St. and Ballard Rd.

Officials aren’t saying exactly what’s happening there. We’re working to get more information for you.

Eastbound lanes of Wisconsin Ave., which is Highway 96, are closed. An option is to take Ballard or Richmond north to Northland Ave. and use that to go east-west.

