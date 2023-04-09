3 taken to hospital after Delaware mall shooting

A shopping mall in Delaware was evacuated and closed Saturday after a shooting.
A shopping mall in Delaware was evacuated and closed Saturday after a shooting.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHRISTIANA, Del. (AP) — A Delaware mall shooting left three people injured and forced shoppers to evacuate as police investigate.

Delaware State Police said they were investigating the shooting at the Christiana Mall, in a northern community near Pennsylvania.

“We can confirm that there are 3 victims who were injured by gunfire and transported to an area hospital for medical treatment,” police said in a tweet. “There are currently no public safety concerns at Christiana Mall and the surrounding area.”

The mall would remain closed Saturday evening, police said in a statement.

The three people were shot in the food court area, WPVI-TV reported.

Police asked people to keep away as authorities investigate, but set up a reunification site at the north entrance for those trying to locate someone.

Additional details were not immediately available.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience as we continue to gather more details on this shooting,” police said in a tweet.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car and semi collided on I-41 near the Scheuring Rd./County F ramp in De Pere
Car, semi collide on I-41 in De Pere
Forecasts and information from the First Alert Weather team, 24 hours a day
NARROW BAND OF HEAVY WET SNOW FORMING FROM WARM FRONT
Eastern Wisconsin will add another area code, 274, overlapping the 920 area code.
Northeast Wisconsin’s 920 to get a new area code
Governor Evers pardons record number of people
Complete list of all 23 local pardons
One of the cats surrendered in Brown County
Owner surrenders 12 dogs, 9 cats to Wisconsin Humane Society in Green Bay

Latest News

Backlash over Texas abortion pill ruling
A 2-year-old boy from Vermont found dead in a brook early Saturday may have been dropped there...
Police: Fleeing father dropped toddler who died in brook
Huge warm up on the way
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Record highs possible at the end of the week
Black bear in North Central Wisconsin
Many bear sightings already in North Central Wisconsin