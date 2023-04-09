ISOLATED SPRINKLES SUNDAY NIGHT, A NEARLY FULL WEEK OF SPRING HIGHS

The same warm front that initiated the narrow heavy snow for areas around Oconto through Marinette will move northward toward northern Wisconsin on Sunday creating the first of many days of warm highs. An isolated chance of sprinkles are possible Sunday night into early Monday as a weak system associated with the warm front will move slowly eastward toward Wisconsin. The sprinkles will focus over the Rhinelander area, but some might form over Antigo and Lakewood area. Otherwise, Sunday will be mostly sunny with clouds increasing by the afternoon into nightfall. Highs will be in the mid to lower 60s and lows in the mid 40s.

This upcoming week will be the quietest weather we have seen since the beginning of the year. A strong high pressure will become stationary over the southeastern United States keeping the Midwest quiet and bring much warmer weather from the south. From Monday through Friday, it’ll be mostly to partly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s then mid 70s by Wednesday. Some areas around the Fox Valley might even reach 80 degrees by Wednesday and Thursday. It’ll also be breezy from the south-southwest between 10-20 mph gusting up to 25 mph starting Monday through Thursday. Our next weathermaker won’t come until next weekend.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SSW 10-15 MPH

MONDAY: SW 10-15 MPH

TODAY: Mostly sunny, rapid warmup. HIGH: 63

TONIGHT: Clouds increase, isolated sprinkles (NORTH). LOW: 46

MONDAY: Early sprinkles, cloudy start then sunshine. HIGH: 66 LOW: 48

TUESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Breezy. HIGH: 72 LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine and very warm, breezy still. HIGH: 76 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: More sunshine, breezy again, 80s possible (SOUTH). HIGH: 77 LOW: 54

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. HIGH: 74 LOW: 53

SATURDAY: Chance of showers, mostly cloudy. HIGH: 68

