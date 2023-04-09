Easter tradition serves warm meals, fosters community

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Hard work goes into serving at least 2,800 meals, free of cost.

“I start out with 500 pounds of ham that has be trimmed, sliced and seasoned,” ‘We Care Meals’ Meal Coordinator Ed Rathsack explained. “We bought 14 cases of chicken legs and thighs that had to be cleaned, breaded and broasted. I won’t even say the amount of potatoes and the dressing and the gravy we gotta use.”

The Grand Meridian in Appleton was packed with folks from across the Fox Valley looking for a warm meal and sense of community Saturday. Organizers point out, the event isn’t just for people in need. Anyone without a place to go for the holidays can stop in for the fellowship.

“It’s our community and if we can touch our community and make things a little bit better that’s what we need to be doing,” Rathsack said.

Bonnie Springetti sat at a table with friends from her senior center.

“Since we are here and we don’t have spouses with us, well, this is it. I love it. It’s good,” Springetti said after filling her plate. “I’m just in awe of all the preparations. The flowers, the food, wonderful. Really.”

Rathsack works with the St. Joseph Food Program. He said the number of people asking for help continues to rise, which is why ‘We Care’ volunteers branch out to bring food to the doors of those who can’t attend the event in person.

“There was 400 and some stops, 14 hundred meals that we have to deliver,” Rathsack said.

A handful of local organizations make the event such a success. Manderfield’s Home Bakery, Vande Walle’s Candies and Breadsmith donated desserts and baked goods.

“We got into their bakeries last night and when they come in tomorrow they’ll probably find out we robbed them of everything they have on the shelves that could be used,” Rathsack said with a grin on his face.

Young Lilly Stegman delivered some of those treats. She said she hears a lot of gratitude.

“Like, ‘Oh, thank you, that looks so good’ and stuff like that,” Stegman said. “Everyone is just so happy all the time! I like volunteering and I like helping people.”

We Care Meals relies on donations to prep and serve holidays meal each year. Visit their Facebook page for more information or reach out to Eric DeChamps at edechamps@goodwillncw.org to make a charitable donation.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.