CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Voice cloning

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There’s increasing concern that scammers are using technology to take the “Grandparent Scam” to a new level.

Consumer experts say you can’t trust the voice on the other end of the phone.

This is a scary spin on the family emergency scam, or Grandparent Scam, where it sounds like a teen or adult grandchild calling and asking for money in an emergency, such as being jailed or stuck in a foreign country -- and the scammer posing as the grandchild often says they’re ashamed, so please don’t tell the parents or anyone else.

The Federal Trade Commission is now urging people to be extra vigilant because of “voice cloning.”

Lisa Schiller of the Better Business Bureau of Wisconsin says this is “very concerning.”

“For years we’ve been telling people that you cannot trust Caller ID. Now we’re changing that message that you cannot trust the voice on the other end sometimes.”

Schiller is the Wisconsin BBB’s director of investigations and media relations. Consumer First Alert asked her about the new alert from the FTC and how scammers are using artificial intelligence to convince people to give up their money.

“They’re taking voices, lifting them from social media and other sites with such content, and they’re able to use voice cloning programs to make the voice sound exactly like your loved one and able to say exactly what they want that person to say,” Schiller explained.

They’ll ask you to pay or send money in ways that make it hard to get your money back.

If a caller says you need to wire money, send cryptocurrency, or buy gift cards or prepaid debit cards and give them the card numbers and PINs, those are big red flags that it’s a scam.

Schiller says you need to be extra cautious.

“What we’re telling people now is you cannot trust the voice on the other end. If you receive a call that you believe might be from a loved one, a grandchild, that claims to be in trouble, that asks you not to notify their parents, they are asking for money, absolutely hang up the call.”

“You want to verify that person is who they say is calling. And in order to do that, you need to hang up that call and call that person directly,” Schiller continued.

Consumer First Alert reported on this about three years ago. It admittedly seemed pretty far-fetched then, but with technology voice cloning is becoming even easier.

So far the FTC doesn’t have data on how many scams might be the result of voice cloning, but we know it’s best to get out in front of the latest threats so you can protect yourself and your loved ones.

