BIG WARM UP COMING FOR THE WORK WEEK

We’ve been begging for warmth for a long time and Mother Nature is going to respond with a spring heat wave for the work week. Multiple days in the 70s are expected... and some spots may touch 80° Wednesday and Thursday. Wowzers!

High Temperature Trend (WBAY)

For tonight... clouds increase as a weak disturbance comes in from the west. A few sprinkles or light rain showers are possible though the night and early Monday morning but the atmosphere is going to be too dry for significant precipitation. Lows will be mainly in the 40s with SW winds 5 to 15 mph.

Monday may start off fairly cloudy but there will be more sunshine by the afternoon. Southwesterly winds 10-20 mph will keep a steady flow of mild air coming into the region. Daytime highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s are likely from the Fox Valley to the southwest. Cooler lower 60s are expected near Lake Michigan. Middle 60s should be common across the Northwoods.

Highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s should be the norm Tuesday through Friday. The warmest days look to be Wednesday and Thursday where 80° may be achievable, especially southwest of Green Bay. Southwesterly winds hang around and it will be gusty at times during the warm days ahead. Keep in mind the average high is only in the low 50s right now. The average low is just above freezing.

The next weather maker to watch will be late Friday through next weekend. Areas of rain return as temperatures drop significantly. Early data even suggest the possibility of some wet snow mixing in with rain for parts of the region next Sunday! That’s still a long way off but it bears watching because snow is still possible in April.

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: SSW 5-15 MPH

MONDAY: SW 10-20 MPH

TONIGHT: Clouds increase. A few isolated sprinkles or showers possible. LOW: 47

MONDAY: Early sprinkles & clouds then turning sunny. Mild and a little breezy. HIGH: 68 LOW: 48

TUESDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. Breezy & mild. HIGH: 73 LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, warm, and breezy. HIGH: 79 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: Sunny & warm. Breezy at times. HIGH: 78 LOW: 56

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. A few late showers? HIGH: 74 LOW: 55

SATURDAY: Cloudy with areas of rain showers. Cooler. HIGH: 60 LOW: 38

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy & chilly. Areas of rain, possibly mixed with snow. Breezy. HIGH: 45

