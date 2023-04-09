Arenado hits 300th homer as Cardinals blank Brewers 6-0

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Nolan Arenado hit his 300th career homer, Jordan Walker also went deep and the St. Louis Cardinals won 6-0 at Milwaukee on Saturday night to end their four-game skid and snap the Brewers’ six-game winning streak.

Arenado and Walker hit two-run shots off Eric Lauer (1-1) in the third inning to give the Cardinals a 6-0 advantage. Jordan Montgomery (2-0) made it stand by striking out nine and allowing three hits and two walks in seven shutout innings.

Arenado won his 10th straight Gold Glove at third base last season. The only other players in MLB history to have at least 300 homers and 10 Gold Gloves are Johnny Bench, Ken Griffey Jr., Andruw Jones, Al Kaline, Willie Mays, Ivan Rodriguez and Mike Schmidt.

Walker’s homer was the second of his career. His first came Wednesday against Atlanta’s Michael Tonkin.

Walker, who doesn’t turn 21 until May 22, has begun his career with an eight-game hitting streak. Walker went 2 for 3 on Saturday to improve his batting average to .355.

Brewers rookie Joey Wiemer doubled in the third inning to extend his own hitting streak to seven games. That matches the Brewers’ record B.J. Surhoff set in 1987 for the longest hitting streak to start a career.

But the Brewers didn’t do much else against Montgomery, who threw 100 pitches. The only other hits he allowed were singles by Mike Brosseau in the third and William Contreras in the sixth.

The Brewers left the bases loaded in the third and eighth innings. Christian Yelich grounded to second for the final out of the third, and Zack Thompson struck out Luke Voit to end the eighth.

Lauer gave up six runs, seven hits and three walks in just four innings. He struck out four.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: LHP Packy Naughton went on the 15-day injured list and underwent an MRI for a left forearm strain. The issue had caused Naughton to leave after facing three batters in the Cardinals’ 4-0 loss to the Brewers on Friday. The Cardinals called up LHP Génesis Cabrera from Triple-A Memphis.

Brewers: RHP Adrian Houser threw a bullpen session and will head to Triple-A Nashville on Sunday as he continues his recovery from a right groin strain.

UP NEXT

RHP Jake Woodford (0-1, 12.46 ERA) starts for the Cardinals and RHP Freddy Peralta (1-0, 0.00) pitches for the Brewers as this three-game series concludes Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.