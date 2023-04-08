SLUSHY SNOW OVERNIGHT... MAINLY NORTH OF GREEN BAY

A narrow band of heavy, wet snow will form overnight in Northeast Wisconsin. The steadiest snow will fall to the north of Green Bay with the highest totals from Shawano to Antigo. Through Saturday morning, snowfall totals within this corridor will vary from 2-6″! Slippery travel is possible in the morning, espeically northwest of the Fox Cities. Totals taper off to a slushy inch or two around Green Bay and drop off to nothing heading south through the Fox Cities.

Most snow will melt quickly as our temperatures rise in the 40s and 50s Saturday. For Easter Sunday, we’ll get into the lower 60s with our first taste of 70s coming by mid-week!! The weather for Easter should be pleasant with some early sunshine, then increasing clouds. Spotty showers are possible Monday, but skies should be mostly sunny for the rest of next week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: E 5-10 MPH

SUNDAY: S 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Clouds thicken. Snow develops, mainly NORTH of Green Bay. LOW: 31

SATURDAY: A chance of morning snow or a wintry mix... 2-6″ possible within a narrow band (north). Some afternoon sun. HIGH: 46 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: Milder. Early sunshine, then clouds increase. HIGH: 61 LOW: 45

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with a stray shower possible. HIGH: 65 LOW: 46

TUESDAY: Warmer and breezy. Partly cloudy. HIGH: 71 LOW: 53

WEDNESDAY:Sunny skies. Warm and breezy... cooler lakeside. HIGH: 75 LOW: 54

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Continued warm. HIGH: 74 LOW: 51

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Not quite as warm. HIGH: 70

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.