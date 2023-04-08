Police: No threat at University of Oklahoma after earlier shots fired report

Police advised people on the University of Oklahoma campus to shelter in place after reports of...
Police advised people on the University of Oklahoma campus to shelter in place after reports of possible shots fired.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Police on Friday night were investigating a report of shots being fired at the University of Oklahoma and people on campus were told to shelter in place.

After searching thoroughly, officials from campus say no threat was found and the alert to shelter in place was canceled.

Campus police received the report around 9:30 p.m. and told people to avoid the South Oval area.

However, there was no immediate confirmation any shots had been fired and no injuries were reported.

The university initially tweeted: “There is an active shooter at the Van Vleet Oval. Take immediate action now. Run. Hide. Fight!”

However, in later tweets the university only said police were investigating “possible shots fired.”

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many different law enforcement departments on scene in Kaukauna
Man in custody after Kaukauna incident
A car and semi collided on I-41 near the Scheuring Rd./County F ramp in De Pere
Car, semi collide on I-41 in De Pere
October is passionate about tennis balls, squeaky toys, yogurt and peanut butter.
Dog at shelter for nearly 800 days has received 0 applications
Winnebago County Supervisor Mike Norton
Winnebago County Supervisor Mike Norton dies
Eastern Wisconsin will add another area code, 274, overlapping the 920 area code.
Northeast Wisconsin’s 920 to get a new area code

Latest News

Locals walk past a house which was destroyed by a Russian attack in Kostiantynivka, Ukraine,...
US reviewing whether Ukraine war documents were leaked
Patrons depart the course after trees blew over on the 17th hole during the second round of the...
Storms bring down trees at Masters, play halted in 2nd round
Green Bay Area Public School District
Solution for 10-year GBAPS master plan on the horizon
A federal judge in Texas on Friday ordered a hold on the U.S. approval of the abortion...
Access to abortion pill in limbo after competing rulings