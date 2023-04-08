MILDER AIR FOR EASTER, BIG WARM UP FOR THE WORK WEEK

Milder for Easter, big warm up during the work week
By Keith Gibson
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
We are about to turn the page on winter and usher in the warmest air since October. There is a chance that some new record high temperatures near 80° may occur by the middle of the coming work week.

Areas of dense fog are possible across Northeast Wisconsin tonight and early Sunday morning, especially where snow fell Friday night and Saturday morning. Winds will be relatively light and lows will range from the upper 20s to middle 30s.

The Easter Bunny is set to bring us some fairly good spring weather on Sunday. Highs should climb back into the 60s across the Fox Valley, but cooler 50s are more likely across the Northwoods, Door County, and near Lake Michigan. Winds from the southwest may get up to about 15 mph at times.

A weak cold front may spark a few isolated showers or sprinkles Sunday night into Monday but moisture chances aren’t that high. There will likely be some additional cloud cover around though. Highs in the mid to upper 60s are expected.

Highs in the 70s build in starting Tuesday and they are set to continue into next Saturday. Upper 70s to around 80° temperature are attainable both Wednesday and Thursday if you can believe it. That is about 25° above normal for this time of year. Overnight lows will be in the 40s and 50s too. The unseasonably warm air will cause rapid snow melt, leading to additional river flooding across northern Wisconsin and the U.P.

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: NE/SE 2-6 MPH

SUNDAY: SW 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Stars & clouds. Areas of dense fog possible. LOW: 31

SUNDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. Milder but breezy at times. HIGH: 64 LOW: 45

MONDAY: Variably cloudy. Chance of isolated showers or sprinkles. HIGH: 67 LOW: 48

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Much warmer. HIGH: 73 LOW: 55

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. A little breezy. HIGH: 78 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. A little breezy. HIGH: 78 LOW: 54

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Staying warm. HIGH: 74 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Still mild. Chance of rain showers. HIGH: 71

