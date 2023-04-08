Farewell to snow days

OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - Have we finally reached the end of a long winter?

As the WBAY First Alert Weather Center reported, a blast of snowfall hit areas like Oconto, Marinette and Sturgeon Bay the hardest early Saturday morning.

“Crazy times. What can you do? The weather is the weather and it’s going to do what it wants,” Bryan McDougal said while filling up his tank on Main Street in Oconto. “Rain, sleet, snow. It’s starting to warm up a little bit so it’s all starting to melt so honestly you can’t ask for anything better.”

Kellie Belongie and her friends took a different approach to their day, cozying up with cups of coffee.

“We’re just hanging out, snuggling up and staying inside. Next week we’ll definitely be outside on this beautiful porch enjoying the 76 degree weather we’re gonna get,” Belongie said outside The Shop on Main. “I’m not surprised that it’s snowing in April just because we had such a late start. It’s not a matter of how much... it’s just a matter of when it gets here.”

She can’t wait for a rush of warm air to arrive.

“You know what my favorite part is? I don’t have to gear up to go outside. I’m able to just go out in a t-shirt and jeans and flip flops to go to the store. I don’t have to spend ten minutes putting on gear to go get my mail.”

Oconto is filled with people fishing, leading to a never-ending line of boat trailers parked near the Breakwater Park docks. Anglers said the weather might impact their walleye season.

“Messy, wet, trying to keep dry,” John Harvey from Illinois told Action 2 News while standing in his boat.

Harvey travels from Illinois to Oconto every weekend in the month of April, hoping to make a big catch. He said it’s a tradition a little snow can’t stop.

“Right now it’s windy out. When we first went out we had 6 foot waves,” Harvey began. “You gotta work a little bit harder. It’s still just the beginning of the spawn so we’re only just catching some small males. Nothing to write home about.”

Some see the spring storm as a good thing... at least for their gardens.

“This will help. This will be a good boost for you. April showers bring May flowers! That’s how the saying goes!” McDougal exclaimed.

