Barricaded suspect arrested on felony warrant in Fond du Lac

Fond du Lac, Wis. (WBAY) - On Friday, April 7, 2023 at approximately 4:00 p.m. the City of Fond du Lac Police Department (FDLPD) responded to the 100 block of Central Avenue for a civil complaint, according to a written statement released to the media by the department.

While busy with the investigation, FDLPD officers saw a 41-year-old male Fond du Lac resident enter a detached garage and barricade himself inside. As it later turned out, the man was wanted on a felony warrant, reads the statement.

It continues to describe how the suspect refused to exit the garage and officers forced entry. They utilized a drone to locate the man, who was hiding inside. Officers then negotiated with the suspect for nearly an hour before he exited the garage and surrendered into custody.

He was arrested on charges of felony bail jumping, resisting, and the felony warrant. The man is held at the Fond du Lac County Jail.

The investigation into this incident remains under active investigation. No further details or information are being released at this time.

