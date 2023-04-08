BAND OF WET SNOW ENDS BY MID MORNING, BEAUTIFUL SUNSHINE & WARM FOR DAYS

The narrow heavy snow band formed just north of Green Bay, mainly falling over southern Door County and Oconto County into Marinette County. This caused the highest snowfall to move slightly north into towns like Oconto, Marinette, and Sturgeon Bay. 3-5″ of snow have been reported in those towns so roads in those towns will be snow covered while surrounding areas will see slippery stretches. The Winter Weather Advisory was allowed to expire early at 7:00 A.M. Saturday morning. The snow showers is slowly coming to an end so the FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY expired at 7:00 A.M. For the rest of today, clouds and snow will clear out keeping the afternoon partly cloudy to mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. This will melt away the snow very quickly which could cause local rivers to increase in water levels. Flooding is a possible concern especially places near river streams.

Heading into Sunday, high pressure will keep our area dry and very warm. Highs will be in the lower to mid 60s with plenty of sunshine. By Monday, a small chance of a shower is possible during the morning hours. Otherwise, quiet & very warm weather is in the forecast for the upcoming week. This will melt away whatever snow pack is left.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: E 5-10 MPH

SUNDAY: SE 10-15 MPH

TODAY: Early wet snow, 2-5″ (NORTH), gradual clearing. HIGH: 47

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, patchy dense fog possible. LOW: 32

SUNDAY: Beautiful sunshine and much warmer. HIGH: 62 LOW: 46

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, chance of isolated showers. HIGH: 67 LOW: 48

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and very nice. HIGH: 72 LOW: 54

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine and warm, ~20 degrees warmer than normal. HIGH: 75 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: Sunny & warm again. Breezy at times. HIGH: 76 LOW: 53

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. HIGH: 71

