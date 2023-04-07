Walmart employee struck, killed in parking lot while returning shopping carts, police say

A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City.
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City.(Sue Ogrocki | AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOVELAND, Co. (Gray News) – A Walmart employee was struck and killed in the parking lot of a store in Colorado as he was returning shopping carts to the store, police say.

According to the Loveland Police Department, officers received a call about a person being hit by a car in the Walmart parking lot around 1 p.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man trapped underneath a 2016 Chevrolet sedan. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined the man was a Walmart employee and was returning shopping carts to the store when he was hit.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as an 83-year-old woman. Police said she remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Police said the driver did not seem to be impaired, and speed is also not believed to be a factor.

Loveland police are still investigating.

