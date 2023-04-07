Storms bring down trees, bring play to halt at the Masters

Patrons depart the course after trees blew over on the 17th hole during the second round of the...
Patrons depart the course after trees blew over on the 17th hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Friday, April 7, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Two towering pine trees fell near patrons as storms rolled through Augusta National on Friday, and another tree fell elsewhere on the property, though nobody was injured as the second round of the Masters ground to a halt.

The storms had been expected throughout the day, and tournament officials moved all starting times up 30 minutes in the hopes of getting the second round in as scheduled. The morning dawned hot and humid, with plenty of sun, but it gave way to ominous clouds churning through from the east shortly after the lunch hour.

The course had already been cleared once for 21 minutes when the first band of storms passed through the area. The air horn sounded again at 4:22 p.m. as another set of storms arrived, bringing heavy rains and the threat of lightning.

About the time the horns sounded, two enormous pines fell near the 17th tee box, sending the patrons in the area scattering for cover. On the nearby 16th green, Sergio Garcia stopped and stared at what seemed to be happening in slow motion, and playing partners Kazuki Higa and Keith Mitchell watched anxiously to see if anyone was hurt.

Workers quickly arrived with chainsaws to begin clearing the fallen trees.

Brooks Koepka was the leader at 12 under when play stopped, taking advantage of fortuitous tee times that left him in the clubhouse long before the storms arrived. Jon Rahm was three shots back in second but had nine holes still to play.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many different law enforcement departments on scene in Kaukauna
Man in custody after Kaukauna incident
Winnebago County Supervisor Mike Norton
Winnebago County Supervisor Mike Norton dies
Liliana Cervantes is accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death.
Woman fatally stabs boyfriend, tries to stitch him up before calling 911, reports say
October is passionate about tennis balls, squeaky toys, yogurt and peanut butter.
Dog at shelter for nearly 800 days has received 0 applications
Fincantieri Marine Group suspended Bay Shipbuilding’s general manager Craig Perciavalle April...
Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding General Manager suspended

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to the audience during her visit to the Qcells solar plant...
Kamala Harris to meet with expelled Tennessee lawmakers
Community Blood Center needs help to address shortage
INTERVIEW: Community Blood Center needs help to address shortage
Community Blood Center needs help to address shortage
INTERVIEW: Community Blood Center needs help to address shortage
Green Bay Area Public School District logo
GBAPS Task Force finalizes facilities master plan; Washington to close, West High remains open
GBAPS Task Force finalizes facilities master plan
DEBRIEF: GBAPS Task Force finalizes facilities master plan