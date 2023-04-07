Pinwheel display raises awareness for child abuse and neglect

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -Dozens of pinwheels are turning in the breeze at the Willow Tree Cornerstone Child Advocacy Center in Green Bay. It’s an annual effort during child abuse and neglect prevention month to bring awareness to the issue.

There are 144 pinwheels, each representing a child helped at the center so far this year due to allegations of sexual or physical abuse, neglect, or other maltreatment.

Roughly 5,000 suspected cases of child abuse are reported in brown county in a typical year. This public visualization of the issue is part of a national campaign called pinwheels for prevention. The pinwheel is a national symbol of child abuse prevention, representing the joyful and carefree nature of children.

Beyond spreading awareness, Holli Fischer, the Director at Family Services of Northeast Wisconsin says people in the community can help by simply being a trusted and supportive adult to children.

“It really takes a whole community, not just law enforcement and child protective services, but also mental health therapy, follow-up support, and prevention education in our schools,” said Fischer.

Signs of abuse in children may include behavior or mood changes, having difficulty in school, or avoiding certain situations. If you or someone you know needs help, you can contact family services at 920-436-6800

