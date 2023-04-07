Pinwheel display raises awareness for child abuse and neglect

It’s an annual effort during child abuse and neglect prevention month to bring awareness to the issue.
Pinwheels for Prevention
Pinwheels for Prevention(Emily Reilly)
By Emily Reilly
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -Dozens of pinwheels are turning in the breeze at the Willow Tree Cornerstone Child Advocacy Center in Green Bay. It’s an annual effort during child abuse and neglect prevention month to bring awareness to the issue.

There are 144 pinwheels, each representing a child helped at the center so far this year due to allegations of sexual or physical abuse, neglect, or other maltreatment.

Roughly 5,000 suspected cases of child abuse are reported in brown county in a typical year. This public visualization of the issue is part of a national campaign called pinwheels for prevention. The pinwheel is a national symbol of child abuse prevention, representing the joyful and carefree nature of children.

Beyond spreading awareness, Holli Fischer, the Director at Family Services of Northeast Wisconsin says people in the community can help by simply being a trusted and supportive adult to children.

“It really takes a whole community, not just law enforcement and child protective services, but also mental health therapy, follow-up support, and prevention education in our schools,” said Fischer.

Signs of abuse in children may include behavior or mood changes, having difficulty in school, or avoiding certain situations. If you or someone you know needs help, you can contact family services at 920-436-6800

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many different law enforcement departments on scene in Kaukauna
Man in custody after Kaukauna incident
Winnebago County Supervisor Mike Norton
Winnebago County Supervisor Mike Norton dies
Liliana Cervantes is accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death.
Woman fatally stabs boyfriend, tries to stitch him up before calling 911, reports say
October is passionate about tennis balls, squeaky toys, yogurt and peanut butter.
Dog at shelter for nearly 800 days has received 0 applications
Fincantieri Marine Group suspended Bay Shipbuilding’s general manager Craig Perciavalle April...
Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding General Manager suspended

Latest News

Community Blood Center needs help to address shortage
INTERVIEW: Community Blood Center needs help to address shortage
Community Blood Center needs help to address shortage
INTERVIEW: Community Blood Center needs help to address shortage
Green Bay Area Public School District logo
GBAPS Task Force finalizes facilities master plan; Washington to close, West High remains open
GBAPS Task Force finalizes facilities master plan
DEBRIEF: GBAPS Task Force finalizes facilities master plan
File picture of traffic cones
Bridge, highway maintenance happening in Northeast Wisconsin week of April 10