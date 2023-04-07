Oshkosh man arrested for strong armed robbery

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh police are investigating a case of strong armed robbery on the 900-block of Wright Street on Thursday.

Police didn’t release details about the crime except to say the suspect and the victim knew each other.

Police took a 24-year-old man into custody at about 3:30 in the afternoon. He’s being held on possible charges of strong armed robbery, criminal damage to property, and bail jumping.

Oshkosh police aren’t looking for any other suspects but they would like to hear from witnesses or anyone with information about the incident. You can call Oshkosh police at (920) 236-5700 or provide tips anonymously to Winnebago County Crime Stoppers through the P3 tips app for Apple and Android devices.

